Lifetime Cancels AMERICAN PRINCESS After One Season

Deadline reports that Lifetime's scripted drama "American Princess" has been canceled after one season. The series was executive produced by "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan. Jamie Denbo creative, wrote, and executive produced.

American Princess followed Amanda (Georgia Flood), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted, wasn't actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that opens her eyes to new beginnings.

"The Book of Mormon" and "Hamilton" star Rory O'Malley was a series regular.

"American Princess" was Lifetime's last scripted series.

