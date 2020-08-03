Lifetime Announces Spinoff Series MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: UNMATCHABLES

The new series joins the previously announced "Battlefield of Love" and the Sarah Jessica Parker/Pretty Little Matches produced "Swipe Swap" for next year.

L stands of Lifetime... and Love. The network dedicates two nights a week on its schedule to relationship series with Married at First Sight, MARRYING MILLIONS on Wednesday, and Married at First Sight: Couples Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia on Thursdays. For 2021, relationships go under the microscope once more with Lifetime's order of the new spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, further expanding the MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT universe. Series is among the new relationship shows ordered by Lifetime including previously announced Battlefield of Love and the Sarah Jessica Parker/Pretty Little Matches produced Swipe Swap for next year.

"Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT family," said Gena McCarthy, EVP Development and Programming Lifetime Unscripted. "Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can't match everyone. Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert- led interventions and transformations."

Over 65,000 people have applied to participate in the hit series, Married at First Sight... but some people are simply harder to match. Everyone deserves a chance at love, so the new series helps polish up the diamonds in the rough, providing them with strong relationship advice and a lifestyle overhaul to give them an opportunity to shed what's been stalling real romantic connections in their lives. In each self-contained episode, Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles will mentor two unlucky-in-love singles who simply couldn't be matched previously and follow as they go through their physical and personal transformations, as they are set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they have truly found their match. Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content, along with Gena McCarthy and Cat Rodriguez for Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 is also currently airing on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT with new couples falling in love in the Big Easy! MAFS S11 is averaging 1.7m Total Viewers through 3 weeks, experiencing growth each week it has aired so far. Currently season 11 is performing +12% above comparable season 9 to-date from last summer and is even with season 10 to-date from the winter.

Marrying Millions returns Wednesday, August 5 at 10pm ET/PT, where seven couples share their love lives, while dealing with the constant scrutiny they face with one person extremely rich, and their partner definitively not.

New episodes of Lifetime's breakout hit Married at First Sight: Couples Cam are currently airing Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT. The self-shot series picks up right were we left off with fan favorite couples: Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9) and Jessica and Austin (S10). Jamie and Doug adjust to life with a toddler and newborn, Danielle and Bobby look forward to their first ultrasound and Shawniece and Jephte welcome some new furry family members. As each couple continues to navigate through these unprecedented times, they allow viewers access to their most intimate family moments. Couples from season 11 will join the series in 2021.

Married at First Sight: Australia also airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Source: Nielsen Live+3; P2+ (000s), Lifetime MAFS S11-TD 7/15/20-7/29/20 vs. S9-TD (6/12/19-6/26/19) and S10-TD (1/1/20-1/15/20).

