Life Jacket Theatre to Select Playwrights for 2026 WRITERS ROOM

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Life Jacket Theatre Company has announced the playwrights selected for its 2026 WRITERS ROOM. The program supports early-career LGBTQ+ playwrights in developing new works inspired by real people and events.

This year's selection was made in partnership with Page 73, a Tony Award-winning company, to choose new voices 'who are shaping the future of American theater,' according to the announcement.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the 2026 Writers Room cohort includes Justin Halle, Dhari Noel, Audley Puglisi, and Danielle Stagger, four members of the Page 73 Writers Group selected for a three-week immersive residency in Upstate New York designed to give early-career LGBTQ+ playwrights time, space, and creative community to develop new works inspired by real people and events.

More information is available at lifejackettheatre.org/playwrights.

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