Liam Hemsworth's LIMITLESS Renewed For Season Two on Disney+

National Geographic announced TODAY the second season pick-up of LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH, following the global superstar as he unearths the transformative SECRETS OF improving our lives and unlocking our greatest potential. The second installment comes hot on the heels of a hugely successful first season that inspired millions to explore how to live better longer.

In season one, Hemsworth pushed the limits of his body and mind to discover how fasting can unlock the body's anti-aging power, how to manage stress so it doesn't kill you, and how exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our bodies' own defenses against the killer diseases of old age, all in a quest to live a longer, healthier life.

Now, in this next installment, he's taking on four more epic challenges on a global journey through Nepal, Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom to help him — and us — understand how to live not just longer, but better.

LIMITLESS creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures return to executive produce season two; Jane Root and Tom Watt-Smith are executive producers for Nutopia; and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers for WILD State.

“Working on LIMITLESS was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity,” said Hemsworth. “For this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe.”

In season two of LIMITLESS, Hemsworth will delve into a series of physical and mental obstacles that people across the world face daily: mental agility, pain, burnout, and interpersonal connection. Amazing science and intense challenges are the inspiration for experiences that will push Chris to explore and grow as he's never done before. To do that, Chris will need to travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world's best-kept secrets to living a better life.

Through Hemsworth's travels, guided by a number of experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, audiences can seek the everyday changes, both big and small, that can allow us to see improved versions of ourselves.

“Millions of viewers around the world were inspired and wowed by the combination of science, endeavor and the incredibly committed Chris Hemsworth in the first season, so it's with huge pride that we announce its return,” said Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic. “This new season will have the scale, the drama and the challenges you'd expect from LIMITLESS, but we've also got some big and exciting surprises in store for the audience and for Chris himself.”

For the second season of LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH, Arif Nurmohamed serves as co-executive producer, and Tom Watt-Smith and Jane Root serve as executive producers for Nutopia. Ari Handel and Darren Aronofsky serve as executive producers for Protozoa, and Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson and Brandon Hill are executive producers for WILD State. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are executive producers, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Global Development, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual And Unscripted Content.