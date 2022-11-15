Len Goodman Announces DANCING WITH THE STARS Retirement
The finale episode of Dancing With the Stars season 31 will air Monday, November 21 on Disney+.
Len Goodman has announced his departure from DANCING WITH THE STARS after 31 seasons. He announced his retirement during the most recent episode of the show.
Joining the show in its inaugral season, Goodman has been joined by Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli since its start. They were later joined by current judge Derek Hough.
"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I've decided, I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman announced during the episode.
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.
The finalists on this season of DANCING WITH THE STARS are Shangela, Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, and Gabby Windey.
Watch the announcement here:
Photo: ABC/Raymond Liu
