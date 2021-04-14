Law&Crime Announces Partnership With Cox Media Group to Provide Legal Analysis of Chauvin Trial

Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network, has partnered with Cox Media Group to provide their local broadcast stations with legal analysis and coverage for the historic Derek Chauvin trial.

Brian Buckmire, a New York City public defender and Law&Crime host, is in Minneapolis for Law&Crime's gavel-to-gavel coverage and will provide additional updates and analysis for CMG's broadcast stations in the days leading up to the verdict. Law&Crime's other correspondents will also provide reports for CMG's local broadcast markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cox Media Group during this historic trial," said Rachel Stockman, President of Law&Crime. "We look forward to continuing to bring their local audiences the most thorough and insightful legal analysis about critical testimony inside the courtroom."

Law&Crime has been offering complete coverage and real time analysis of the trial with its attorney hosts and expert guests. Chauvin faces charges, including second degree murder, over the May 2020 death of George Floyd which sparked outrage and protests around the country.

