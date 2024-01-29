Lauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film Adaptation

The film adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s will be released in theaters on November 15.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Lauren Graham has joined the cast of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The film adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s will be released in theaters on November 15. It just wrapped production in Texas, Deadline reports.

Judy Greer leads the film as the director of the pageant, Grace. The cast also includes Pete Holmes, Kirk B.R. Woller, Vanessa Benavente, and Elizabeth Tabish.

This delightful comedy, adapted from the bestselling book by Barbara Robinson, features plenty of memorable roles, a few favorite Christmas carols, and lots of laughs.

The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. 

It's up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little JOYFUL NOISE is just right for Christmas.

Lauren Graham's television credits include Joan, NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls, for which she received nominations for Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Satellite Awards, and Sarah Braverman, NBC's Parenthood. Stage credits include Miss Adelaide, 2009 Broadway Revival of Guys and Dolls.



