Laura Carmichael Stars in Psychological Thriller THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS on Sundance Now

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the Exclusive North American Premiere of the intense Australian psychological thriller THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS on Thursday, July 16, 2020 with a new episode added every Thursday after.

Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham, the 6-part series revolves around the lives and connection between two heavily pregnant women (Laura Carmichael, DOWNTON ABBEY and Jessica De Gouw, The Crown, Arrow) who meet in a supermarket just outside of Sydney. Both have secrets that gradually emerge as their worlds collide. Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Two women have an encounter in a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb. They are the same age, both heavily pregnant and due at the same time. Meghan (De Gouw) is a glamorous online influencer on the rise with an ambitious television sports reporter husband, Jack (Michael Dorman, Patriot, For All Mankind). Agatha (Carmichael) works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker.

Although they live near each other, the two women's lives could not be more different: Agatha is a loner, barely living above the poverty line. She's ecstatic to be pregnant, pinning all her hopes and dreams on this much longer-for 'miracle baby.' Yet, the father of her unborn child is a sailor on active duty and remains mixed to her condition. Meghan is a sophisticated mother-of-two who uses her website to reframe her imperfect life into a glossier, more aspirational existence. Despite posting enthusiastically about her pregnancy to her avid followers, including Agatha, behind closed doors, this third baby is putting pressure on a strained marriage.

Both women have secrets. And both will risk everything to conceal the truth. But their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You