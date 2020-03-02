Larry David, Amy Schumer & More Join Lineup for NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS

Jack Black, Larry David, Zach Galifianakis, Kodi Lee, John Oliver, Rob Riggle, Phoebe Robinson, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and The Roots have been confirmed as celebrity performers and guests for the Emmy® nominated NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS live SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 8:00 p.m. (ET)/5:00 p.m. (PT) on HBO.

Presented in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the all-star comedy benefit will be hosted by Jon Stewart. Additional participants will be announced as they are confirmed.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 via Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

For information on VIP benefit tickets and packages visit nextforautism.org/tickets.

For more information about the broadcast visit www.TooManyStarsHBO.com

The executive producers of NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS are Robert Smigel, Michelle Smigel, Jon Stewart, Chris McShane, and John Irwin for Irwin Entertainment. The special is directed by Ryan Polito.





