Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2020 MTV VMAS

The 2020 VMAs, hosted by entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer, will air LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

Global icon Lady Gaga will bring her chart-topping album, Chromatica, to life at this year's 2020 "VMAs" for the world premiere televised performance of her latest release.

This marks her first return to the "VMAs" stage since 2013.

Lady Gaga has had a total of 13 "VMAs" wins:

First win was in 2009 for Best Art Direction ("Paparazzi")

First nominated in 2009 for "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi"

"Bad Romance" won a total of 7 awards, including the much-anticipated "Video of the Year" award.

With 9 nods this year, Lady Gaga has been nominated for 36 "VMAs"

Lady Gaga leads this year's "VMAs" nominations with nine nods:

Video of the Year: "Rain On Me"

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year: "Rain On Me"

Best Collaboration: "Rain On Me"

Best Pop: "Rain On Me"

Best Quarantine Performance: "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Best Cinematography: "Rain On Me"

Best Visual Effects: "Rain On Me"

Best Choreography: "Rain On Me"

Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 35 million global album sales, 42 billion streams and 321 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 57 million likes on Facebook, over 81 million followers on Twitter and over 43 million followers on Instagram. In May 2020, Gaga released her sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga. The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 519 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for "Rain On Me," marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and is only the 39th song in history to do so. The video for "Rain On Me" has amassed over 177 million views, and was nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards. USA Today called Chromatica "her best album in a decade." Lady Gaga is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues. In 2012, she launched BORN THIS WAY Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, embracing differences, and inspiring kindness and bravery.

