LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE Will Return to OWN in September

OWN’s hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville'' returns with new episodes beginning Saturday, September 16 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

The series features Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, plus Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

The new episodes pick up with explosive allegations about KeKe swirling around an alleged appearance on Crime Stoppers. Rumors of KeKe possibly relapsing also circulate throughout the friend group, and things come to a head when she confronts LaTisha at a BBQ.

Marsau and LaTisha fight allegations of their own when talk of Marsau’s alleged affairs makes the rounds in Huntsville. Kimmi and Maurice work to strengthen the intimacy in their marriage, as Kimmi continues to feel the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation.

Melody makes strides towards redefining herself as a single woman, while Martell’s friendship with the Fletchers is tested when Chris puts Martell’s residence on the market and Nell supports Melody at her over-the-top name-changing ceremony.

Stormi and Courtney continue to grow their company, Canvas Beauty, and strive to bring peace to Stormi’s family. Tiffany and Louis struggle to find their groove after the birth of baby Ace, and contemplate making some major changes. Nell and Chris Fletcher work to find their place within the group as they attempt to bring unity by hosting a trip to Houston.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” was created by renowned reality TV producer, Carlos King, and produced by his Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Executive producers are King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns, with Nisa Ahmad serving as co-executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here: