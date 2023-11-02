LOVE ACTUALLY to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For 20th Anniversary

This fan favorite will be available to own on November 21 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Nov. 02, 2023

LOVE ACTUALLY to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For 20th Anniversary

Perfect for Holiday Gift Guides, LOVE ACTUALLY, the beloved holiday favorite will be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD for the film's 20th anniversary. This fan favorite will be available to own on November 21 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Funny, irresistible, and heartwarming, Love Actually is the ultimate romantic comedy that follows eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas.

From the makers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Notting Hill, this beloved film is headlined by an incredible roster of stars including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and more.

Take a breathtaking tour of love's delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share the laughs and charm again and again!



