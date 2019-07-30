LORD OF THE FLIES Adaptation Eyes Luca Guadagnino for Director

Luca Guadagnino is in negotiation to direct Warner Bro.'s new adaptation of William Golding's "Lord of the Flies," sources told Variety.

Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito are also in talks to produce the film, which Warner Bros. has been working on since 2017 when it reacquired the rights to the classic story. Currently no writers are attached to the film.

The original novel follows a group of school boys stranded on a deserted island who descend into a savage social order. Variety states if brought on, Guadagnino and Known Universe plan to develop a story that "stays true to the text but with a contemporary, ultra-kinetic feel."

The Italian director, producer and screenwriter is best known for his work on "Call Me by Your Name," "Suprisa" and "I Am Love." He is currently in pre-production on his HBO miniseries "We Are Who We Are."

The original story can be read on Variety.





