LONG DECEMBER Embraces Americana In A STAR IS BORN-Esque Tale; Will Have Its World Premiere At Heartland International FF

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Visit Films is proud to present the World Premiere of the Americana-infused wistful yet hopeful drama LONG DECEMBER at the 2023 Heartland International Film Festival.

From writer-director Thomas Torrey (Fare), LONG DECEMBER is a character-driven drama following a struggling artist pursuing his dream of music during one December month. The film will hold its World Premiere on Friday, October 6 at 8:00pm at the Glendale Landmark Theater 10. Tickets can be purchased here

"Heartland is the perfect festival to introduce the world to our film", said Torrey. "I made Long December here at home in the heartland of the southeast, alongside a community of fellow artists, about a musician chasing the dream."

In the spirit of singer/songwriter musicals like Once and A Star is Born, and embracing the melancholy of the holidays in America, LONG DECEMBER is a story about music, dreams, and the heavy hopes we carry. The film features the on-screen debuts of musicians Stephen Williams (of the band Jude Moses) and platinum-selling artist John Mark McMillan, both of whom provided original songs written for the film. Performing live on-camera in addition to Williams and McMillan are other noteworthy Americana music artists including Margolnick and Sarah DeShields. 

"The film is all heart, full of hope, sure to appeal to both the arthouse crowd and middle America alike", said Torrey. "I wanted to make a movie that dealt authentically with the aspiring artist's tension of trying to make a living while holding onto their dream."

LONG DECEMBER's flagship song, “Heavy Hope”, was written for the film by Thomas Torrey, Reuben Torrey, Stephen Williams, John Mark McMillan and Kevin Dailey. Alongside Williams and McMillan, the film also stars Charley Koontz, Maximiliano Hernández and Emily Althaus, with Bad Theology & Caravan producing in association with Witchcraft Motion Picture Company . 

"I am proud of the film we made and thrilled to have HIFF32 as our World Premiere home", said Torrey.

Following its World Premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival, LONG DECEMBER will continue to play film festivals throughout 2023. The film is currently seeking distribution.



