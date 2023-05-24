LL Cool J to Join NCIS: HAWAI'I as Recurring Guest Star

LL COOL J made a surprise cameo appearance tonight as Sam Hanna, reprising his role from NCIS: LOS ANGELES, on the season two finale of NCIS: HAWAI’I, which aired Monday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

LL COOL J will join the series as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season of NCIS: HAWAI’I.

In the season two finale, when Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) are attacked under fire in Venezuela, they receive assistance from Sam Hanna (LL COOL J), who made his way over from Morocco.

“All of us at NCIS: HAWAI’I have been huge fans of LL COOL J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: HAWAI’I is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover.

Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!” said series star Vanessa Lachey.

NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Tori Anderson. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: HAWAI’I is produced by CBS Studios.

Watch a video clip from the episode here:






