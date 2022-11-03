LL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, actor and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL COOL J will light up this holiday season as host of the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS, a CBS special that will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Ellipse in President's Park in Washington, D.C. For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President's Park on Facebook and Twitter.

THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for the 423 parks in the National Park System and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. The special will also be available to stream on-demand for free on CBS.com the day after it airs.