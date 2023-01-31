LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds Week to Week and Year to Year in Total Viewers
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” held even week to week and year to year in Households (1.7 rating).
During the week of Jan. 16, 2023, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+3% - 2.493 million vs. 2.418 million), while also improving over the same week last year (+1% - 2.493 million vs. 2.457 million on w/o 1/17/22).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" held even week to week and year to year in Households (1.7 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 19th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.493 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 35 consecutive weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" this week by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), by 20% with Total Viewers (2.493 million vs. 2.075 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).
On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.306 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked as the top daytime talk show for 54 straight weeks among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" leads "Dr. Phil" this season by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 19% in Total Viewers (2.306 million vs. 1.945 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in Households (1.6 rating) and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.