LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds Week to Week and Year to Year in Total Viewers

During the week of Jan. 16, 2023, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+3% - 2.493 million vs. 2.418 million), while also improving over the same week last year (+1% - 2.493 million vs. 2.457 million on w/o 1/17/22).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" held even week to week and year to year in Households (1.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 19th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.493 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 35 consecutive weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" this week by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), by 20% with Total Viewers (2.493 million vs. 2.075 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.306 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked as the top daytime talk show for 54 straight weeks among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" leads "Dr. Phil" this season by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 19% in Total Viewers (2.306 million vs. 1.945 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in Households (1.6 rating) and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.