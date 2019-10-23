LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN is Heading to Las Vegas

On today's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced that this November, "Live" will hit the road, heading to Las Vegas for four shows from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas, airing Nov. 18-21.

In addition to "Live"'s usual line-up of top celebrity interviews and musical performances, "Live"'s telecasts from the Paris Theatre will showcase the exciting entertainment and night life for which Las Vegas is renowned; the vast range of activities and adventures available to visitors; and the city's world-class food scene.

"Live" is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the remote broadcasts. Information about tickets for "Live with Kelly and Ryan"'s shows from Paris Las Vegas can be found on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com.

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Soleil Pool; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK; the all-new Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping and the nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Eleven restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine including internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





