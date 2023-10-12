LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Scores Its Top-Rated Week Since May in Women 25-54

“Live with Kelly and Mark” ranked as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show and No. 1 entertainment talk show among Women 25-54 (0.55 rating).
During the week of Sept. 25, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Mark” grew to its highest-rated week since May among Women 25-54 (0.55 rating) – since the week of 5/1/23. In fact, “Live” stood as one of only two daytime talk shows – network or syndicated – to deliver week-to-week growth this week in Women 25-54 (+2%).
“Live with Kelly and Mark” ranked as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show and No. 1 entertainment talk show among Women 25-54 (0.55 rating).
On average for the 2023-2024 season, “Live with Kelly and Mark” stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.53 rating). In fact, “Live” ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 5th season in a row with Women 25-54.
“Live with Kelly and Mark” is also the season’s No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.49 rating), Total Viewers (2.239 million) and Women 25-54 (0.53 rating). In fact, “Live” stands as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 4th consecutive season.
“Live with Kelly and Mark” is improving over the comparable weeks last season by 5% in Total Viewers (2.239 million vs. 2.130 million).
“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.
