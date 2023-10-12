LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Scores Its Top-Rated Week Since May in Women 25-54

During the week of Sept. 25, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Mark” grew to its highest-rated week since May among Women 25-54 (0.55 rating) – since the week of 5/1/23. In fact, “Live” stood as one of only two daytime talk shows – network or syndicated – to deliver week-to-week growth this week in Women 25-54 (+2%).

“Live with Kelly and Mark” ranked as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show and No. 1 entertainment talk show among Women 25-54 (0.55 rating).

On average for the 2023-2024 season, “Live with Kelly and Mark” stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.53 rating). In fact, “Live” ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 5th season in a row with Women 25-54.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is also the season’s No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.49 rating), Total Viewers (2.239 million) and Women 25-54 (0.53 rating). In fact, “Live” stands as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 4th consecutive season.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is improving over the comparable weeks last season by 5% in Total Viewers (2.239 million vs. 2.130 million).

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.