LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week

Helmed by beloved fan-favorite husband-and-wife co-hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, “Live” kicks off its record-breaking 36th season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The iconic, nationally syndicated talk show jumps into fall with lots of laughs and love, engaging interviews, cooking demos and must-have home and life tips that have kept audiences smiling across the country like no other entertainment talk show on television for decades.

“Live” begins the new season fresh off its winning 35th season, dominating in total viewers and with key demos (Women 18-49 and Women 25-54). The acclaimed show enjoys the most daily total viewers among all entertainment talk currently on television, including late-night.**

In anticipation of the new season and in celebration of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, Derek Hough will be a guest to talk about the new season of the smash-hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Plus, music group SHINEDOWN performs in studio!

Then, on Sept. 5, “Live”’s 36th season officially begins with an exciting new show open and … drumroll please … the competitive trivia challenge: STUMP MARK! Mark will try his darnedest to keep the coveted “Live” mug away from trivia callers trying to stump him with their two statements - one true, one false.

During premiere week, the halls of “Live” will be star-studded as GRAMMY®-winning artist, Broadway star and author Melissa Etheridge, award-winning actor and author Jake Gyllenhaal, actor and Broadway star Josh Gadd and “American Idol” winner and multiplatinum artist Phillip Phillips will all join in the fun.

The season 36 kickoff will also include a themed week entitled “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work,” featuring helpful info from experts about how to best work with your partner with Kelly and Mark participating in physical challenges to see just how great of a “team” they truly are.

Be sure to join the party starting Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, and all week long!

Photo: ABC Entertainment/Steve Kay*