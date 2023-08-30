LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week

“Live” kicks off its record-breaking 36th season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week

Helmed by beloved fan-favorite husband-and-wife co-hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, “Live” kicks off its record-breaking 36th season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The iconic, nationally syndicated talk show jumps into fall with lots of laughs and love, engaging interviews, cooking demos and must-have home and life tips that have kept audiences smiling across the country like no other entertainment talk show on television for decades. 

“Live” begins the new season fresh off its winning 35th season, dominating in total viewers and with key demos (Women 18-49 and Women 25-54). The acclaimed show enjoys the most daily total viewers among all entertainment talk currently on television, including late-night.**

In anticipation of the new season and in celebration of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, Derek Hough will be a guest to talk about the new season of the smash-hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Plus, music group SHINEDOWN performs in studio!

Then, on Sept. 5, “Live”’s 36th season officially begins with an exciting new show open and … drumroll please … the competitive trivia challenge: STUMP MARK! Mark will try his darnedest to keep the coveted “Live” mug away from trivia callers trying to stump him with their two statements - one true, one false. 

During premiere week, the halls of “Live” will be star-studded as GRAMMY®-winning artist, Broadway star and author Melissa Etheridge, award-winning actor and author Jake Gyllenhaal, actor and Broadway star Josh Gadd and “American Idol” winner and multiplatinum artist Phillip Phillips will all join in the fun. 

The season 36 kickoff will also include a themed week entitled “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work,” featuring helpful info from experts about how to best work with your partner with Kelly and Mark participating in physical challenges to see just how great of a “team” they truly are.

Be sure to join the party starting Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, and all week long! 

Photo: ABC Entertainment/Steve Kay



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER for Season 3 Photo
Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER for Season 3

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller. Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), among others, reprise their roles.

2
PBS KIDS Expands Growing Library of Podcasts this Fall Photo
PBS KIDS Expands Growing Library of Podcasts this Fall

Just in time for the back-to-school season, things will kick off in September with a new original podcast series, JAMMING ON THE JOB, which introduces kids to a variety of interesting jobs while helping them see how their own interests and skills relate to those of the professionals they meet in the series.

3
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again Photo
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their homes to rediscover love.

4
Video: Watch the Trailer For Emerald Fennells SALTBURN Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer For Emerald Fennell's SALTBURN

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Watch the video trailer now!

