LIONESS Clip: Two Cups Sets Trap in Russian Honeypot Bust

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Paramount+ has shared a new clip from LIONESS showing operative Two Cups, played by James Jordan, putting himself in a compromising position as part of a scheme to expose a Russian honeypot trap. The plan sets him up as bait before the rest of the team, led by Kaitlyn, played by Nicole Kidman, arrives to make the arrest.

The scene is drawn from Season 3, Episode 5, titled 'The Idiot Army.' It centers on the tactical setup of the sting, with Two Cups positioned to draw the group into the open so Kaitlyn and her team can close in and take them down.

The clip highlights the show's continuing focus on undercover intelligence work, with the honeypot bust framed as a deliberate, high-risk maneuver rather than a straightforward field operation. Jordan's character is put front and center as the one absorbing the immediate risk while the broader team executes the arrest.

LIONESS continues to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes rolling out as part of the show's third season.

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