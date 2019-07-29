LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE Announces Panelist Line-Up for Premiere Week

David Spade, host of Comedy Central's new nightly late-night series, Lights Out with David Spade, today announced on Instagram the panelist line-up for the first week of the show:

July 29: Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Erik Griffin

July 30: Jen Kirkman, Theo Von, Amy Schumer, Nick Swardson

July 31: Steve Byrne, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Jefferies

August 1: Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal, Sarah Tiana

The series will feature Spade's signature take on the Pop culture news of the day while also incorporating sketches and field segments. Lights Out with David Spade premieres tonight, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, following THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Monday through Thursday each week.

Lights Out with David Spade will follow THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, which has an average weekly reach of 8.9 million viewers. With over 1.2 billion cross-platform video views and 44 million fan interactions in 2019, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH is the most engaged series across the late-night landscape.

The show is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Liz Plonka is the director of Lights Out with David Spade. Jonas Larsen, Tara Schuster and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of production for Comedy Central.

