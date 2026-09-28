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LET'S RAP ABOUT IT to Mark One Year With Podcast Gala

The event will feature a live taping of the podcast's 50th episode with formal attire and sneaker dress code.

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LET'S RAP ABOUT IT to Mark One Year With Podcast Gala

Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, and Jim Jones will celebrate the milestone 50th episode of their hit podcast, LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, with an exclusive Pod Gala Sneaker Ball Edition live taping event on Saturday, October 10. The event will celebrate a year of laughs, crazy pause moments and community.

Legendary Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex will serve as the official DJ for the event, which is being held in partnership with Playmaker and presented by PrizePicks.

On LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, hip hop meets real talk – unfiltered, unapologetic, and always on point. The podcast breaks down the culture, reacts to viral tweets, tackles hot topics, and gives listeners the real truth from four legends who've lived it, shaped it, and still run it. Expect raw conversations, exclusive insights, jokes, debates, and classic NYC energy every episode. Whether it's music, lifestyle, fashion, or the streets – if it's trending, the hosts are rapping about it.

LET'S RAP ABOUT IT LIVE! is in partnership with Playmaker and produced by The Oracle Media.

The dress code for the gala is formal attire paired with sneakers.

Event Details

Saturday, October 10, 2026

American Dream, 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Doors Open – 7:00 PM

Show Begins – 8:30 PM

Event Ends – 11:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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