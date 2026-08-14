LEAGUE OF LITTLE LESLIES Raffle to Support Equality Texas for Pride

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Two Austin FC supporters groups, the Fighting Leslies and Austin Anthem, have launched a Pride Month fundraiser built around a set of ten hand-painted, 3D-printed figures called the LEAGUE OF LITTLE LESLIES. The campaign benefits Equality Texas, with all proceeds from a public raffle donated in honor of Leslie Cochran, the longtime Austin figure for whom the Fighting Leslies supporters club is named.

As part of its Verde Proud Pride Month celebration, Austin FC recently highlighted the Fighting Leslies, an Austin FC supporters' social club named in honor of one of Austin's most unforgettable local icons, Leslie Cochran. Austin FC recognized the group for its commitment to authenticity, community, supporting local causes and having as much fun as possible along the way. That recognition sparked an idea; what if the Fighting Leslies took everything that makes their group what it is - Austin FC, Leslie Cochran, Pride, community and soccer - and turned it into something new? Enter the League of Little Leslies.

So the Fighting Leslies and Austin Anthem, Austin FC's original supporters group, have come together to create an Austin Pride Month fundraising campaign benefiting Equality Texas. And, naturally, they decided to create a soccer league. For tiny, hand-painted Leslie players.

Ten Little Leslies. One Big Cause.

The inaugural League of Little Leslies will feature 10 one-of-a-kind, hand-painted, 3D-printed Little Leslie players. Each player will be individually numbered and will feature either the Pride Kit or the OG Stripes Kit, inspired by the original Austin FC look. Each player will also receive an official League of Little Leslies Player Card, complete with its own League number and highly scientific scouting report.

The only way to acquire a player is to enter the online raffle. 100% of raffle ticket sales will be donated to Equality Texas in honor of Leslie Cochran. The public is welcome to enter the raffle for 10 USD per entry - and 50 USD grants participants six entries. The raffle will take place this September 7.

The campaign is designed to raise both money and awareness for Equality Texas and its work to protect and advance the rights, safety and equality of LGBTQ+ Texans. Austin FC's Pride Month feature announced the raffle and its donation commitment as part of its recognition of the Fighting Leslies.

Why Leslie?

There was only one Leslie. Leslie Cochran's unapologetic individuality and gender nonconformity became synonymous with Austin's 'Keep Austin Weird' spirit. He represented authenticity, self-expression and the freedom to show up as yourself. The Fighting Leslies were created in that spirit.

The group began as a collection of Austin natives and longtime residents who managed to secure a bunch of season tickets together for Austin FC's inaugural season. What started as a group looking for a name grew into the Fighting Leslies who have a mission to raise awareness and funds for locally based causes, while having a ton of fun doing it.

Austin Anthem brings another piece of the story. Founded in 2013, Austin Anthem helped create the movement that brought Major League Soccer to Austin and remains the city's original Austin FC supporters group. It is a member of the Independent Supporters Council and an independent, member-run organization dedicated to building an inclusive supporters culture around Austin FC. For this campaign, the two groups have come together as Founding Clubs of something entirely new.

The League Office

The League Office is now the official governing body of the League of Little Leslies. It will oversee player selection, player numbers, kits, official player cards and all other matters relating to tiny Leslie soccer players. The League Office is very serious about these matters and says that doing good should be taken seriously. This isn't a corporate fundraiser, it's a community project built around soccer, Pride, Leslie Cochran, Austin and the idea that doing some good doesn't mean you can't have a hell of a lot of fun while you're doing it.

And This Is Just Season One

The Austin Anthem and Fighting Leslies hope the League of Little Leslies becomes more than a one-time fundraiser. The goal is to build a League that can return in future seasons with new players, new kits, special editions and new opportunities to support causes that matter to the Austin community. The cause may change, the roster may change, the League Office will remain.

The League of Little Leslies launches during Austin Pride Month, featuring 10 hand-painted players, with 100% of raffle ticket sales going to Equality Texas.

Each of the ten Little Leslies is individually numbered and outfitted in either a Pride kit or a design based on Austin FC's original stripes, accompanied by a player card with a numbered scouting report. Entry into the raffle is open to the public, with all proceeds directed to Equality Texas.

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