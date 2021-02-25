LAW&CRIME DAILY Will Air Special Coverage of the Derek Chauvin Trial

Nationally syndicated series Law&Crime Daily, executive produced by Dan Abrams' Law&Crime Network, will cover the Derek Chauvin trial for the alleged murder of George Floyd on-site beginning March 8, the scheduled date for the jury selection process. The trial is set to start March 29th, after the jury selection is completed. The Law&Crime Network will also provide gavel-to-gavel coverage once the trial commences.

Prominent New York City criminal law attorney and host of Law&Crime Daily Brian Buckmire will be live at the Minneapolis courthouse every day, beginning March 29th when opening statements are set to begin. Throughout the trial period, Buckmire will be providing viewers with daily real-time coverage and interviews with those involved. As it was with the Harvey Weinstein court case last year, the Law&Crime Network will be at the forefront of this critical trial.

"I am honored to have the privilege of covering one of the most historic trials of our lifetime. I became a public defender to provide a voice to the voiceless community and I hope our coverage of this trial informs viewers of critical facts of the death of George Floyd through analysis of this incredibly divisive case," Buckmire said.

While Buckmire is on location, his host duties back in the studio will be filled by Jesse Weber, host of Prime Crime and Law & Crime Report, and Law&Crime Daily co-host Terri Austin. Law&Crime Daily will also feature trial analysis and expert insight from high profile guests.

Produced by Dan Abrams' Law&Crime Network and distributed by Litton Entertainment, Law&Crime Daily features coverage of the day's most intriguing real-life court cases and true-crime events through exclusive footage, interviews, and analysis from the top legal experts in the country. Host Brian Buckmire is a felony staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society and anchor at Law&Crime, who has also appeared on Inside Edition, Nightline and Good Morning America, among other programs, as a legal analyst.