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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Finneas and Kerry Washington headline a stacked week of celebrity guests.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

NBC has released the guest lineup for 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the week of August 28 through September 4, featuring appearances from Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Finneas and Kerry Washington, among others.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Listings, August 28 - September 4

Friday, August 28: Guests include Amy Adams (Cape Fear), Dave Matthews (Dave Matthews Band 2026 Summer Tour), and Jenny Hagel (Advice No One Asked For). (OAD 6/9/2026)

Monday, August 31: Guests include Emily Blunt (Disclosure Day) and Mike Schur & Joe Posnanski (Big Fan: Two Friends, 81,589 Miles, and the Wild, Wonderful Sports We Love). (OAD 6/10/2026)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas Culture Awards) and Finneas (Beef Season 2 Original Soundtrack). (OAD 6/11/2026)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Carmelo Anthony (Born Melo) and Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!). (OAD 6/15/2026)

Thursday, September 3: Special guest Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks). Guests include Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), and Chef Ham El-Waylly. (OAD 6/16/2026)

Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

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