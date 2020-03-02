Kyra Sedgwick Will Star on MY VILLAGE on ABC

Deadline reports that Kyra Sedgwick has joined "My Village," a new comedy pilot at ABC. Kari Lizer ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") created the series.

My Village revolves around an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Jean Raines is earthy, unfiltered, emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is practical and can't be bothered with sugar coating. Very comfortable in her own skin, Jean is not a natural fit in the Los Angeles culture of anti-aging remedies and butt implants. She is a person that people confide in, except sometimes her own children. She is a fierce defender of her family and will stop at nothing to protect her connection to them. The sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves.

Sedgwick is best known or her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning performance on "The Closer." She currently recurs on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE as Chief Wuntch.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories