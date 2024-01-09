Kyle Kimbrell Shares New Single From His Forthcoming LP 'Easy Truths'

From Birmingham, Alabama, Kyle Kimbrell has been offering high-end Americana music since the release of his 2014 EP, Nobody's Fool. One of the nicest guys in Birmingham, Kyle is one of the smoothest deliverers of fine lyric this side of the Jackson Brown line.

An accomplished songwriter, Kimbrell's sound has been described as "cosmic American music," that ranges from the swinging front-porch blues to the spaced out Americana/alt-country, painting a diverse and deep musical landscape.

His songwriting resonates with soulful melodies and reflective-suburban myths, rural hard luck and a city filled with iron ore, capturing the essence of times from way back when to now.

Kyle delivers a message for the nervous, glass-half-empty folks with enough room for a hopeful change in perspective. Despite the storms, hypochondria, and paranoid sense of simple things going wrong, Kimbrell makes us believe we'll make it anyway, damn it.

His presence in the Birmingham music scene has left an indelible mark, and his work continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and musicality.

Easy Truths is Kimbrell's second full-length album, the follow up to 2020's highly regarded From Rust To Real. While Rust was recorded at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS with Matt Patton, Kyle decided to stay home and record Easy Truths right down the street at Boutwell Studios in Birmingham with his good friend and producer Brad Lyons.

With Lyons at the production helm, Kimbrell's music breathes deep and cuts deep. With help from Liz Vann on harmony vocals, Daniel Raine (Little Raine Band) on keys, Ford Boswell (Early James) on pedal steel and Adrian Jose Marmolejo holding the bass down, Easy Truths speaks it clearly and reeks authenticity and easy power.

Kyle Kimbrell's Easy Truths will be released on vinyl, CD and DSPs April 5th via Cornelius Chapel Records.

Photo courtesy of Cornelius Chapel