Kyle Kimbrell Shares New Single From His Forthcoming LP 'Easy Truths'

Kyle Kimbrell's Easy Truths will be released on vinyl, CD and DSPs April 5th.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Kyle Kimbrell Shares New Single From His Forthcoming LP 'Easy Truths'

From Birmingham, Alabama, Kyle Kimbrell has been offering high-end Americana music since the release of his 2014 EP, Nobody's Fool. One of the nicest guys in Birmingham, Kyle is one of the smoothest deliverers of fine lyric this side of the Jackson Brown line.

An accomplished songwriter, Kimbrell's sound has been described as "cosmic American music," that ranges from the swinging front-porch blues to the spaced out Americana/alt-country, painting a diverse and deep musical landscape.

His songwriting resonates with soulful melodies and reflective-suburban myths, rural hard luck and a city filled with iron ore, capturing the essence of times from way back when to now.

Kyle delivers a message for the nervous, glass-half-empty folks with enough room for a hopeful change in perspective. Despite the storms, hypochondria, and paranoid sense of simple things going wrong, Kimbrell makes us believe we'll make it anyway, damn it. 

His presence in the Birmingham music scene has left an indelible mark, and his work continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and musicality. 

Easy Truths is Kimbrell's second full-length album, the follow up to 2020's highly regarded From Rust To Real. While Rust was recorded at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS with Matt Patton, Kyle decided to stay home and record Easy Truths right down the street at Boutwell Studios in Birmingham with his good friend and producer Brad Lyons.

With Lyons at the production helm, Kimbrell's music breathes deep and cuts deep. With help from Liz Vann on harmony vocals, Daniel Raine (Little Raine Band) on keys, Ford Boswell (Early James) on pedal steel and Adrian Jose Marmolejo holding the bass down, Easy Truths speaks it clearly and reeks authenticity and easy power. 

Kyle Kimbrell's Easy Truths will be released on vinyl, CD and DSPs April 5th via Cornelius Chapel Records.

Photo courtesy of Cornelius Chapel



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
PRISCILLA Will Be Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Photo
PRISCILLA Will Be Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Sofia Coppola's film stars Jacob Elordi.

2
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Photo
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

The dazzling new talent lending their voices to the franchise include Grammy nominee Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Eric André (Sing 2), Emmy Award winner Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Golden Globe nominee Troye Sivan (“The Idol”), Grammy winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), and more.

3
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts The Dynasty: New England Patriots Trailer Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' Trailer

The new 10-part series from Imagine Documentaries and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek features unprecedented access to the New England Patriots and is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Tina Fey to Lead THE FOUR SEASONS Series on Netflix Photo
Tina Fey to Lead THE FOUR SEASONS Series on Netflix

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the comedy series The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey. The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

More Hot Stories For You

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob MarianoDEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob Mariano
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD ReleaseRICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries TrailerVideo: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL