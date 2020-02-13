Kyla Pratt Will Star on CALL ME KAT

Deadline reports that actress Kyla Pratt has joined the cast of "Call Me Kat" on Fox. Mayim Bialik also stars, with Swoosie Kurtz.

Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want - and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Darlene Hunt wrote the script.

Pratt was a cast member on "One One One," and starred in Eddie Murphy's "Dr. Doolittle" films.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories