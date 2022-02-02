Kristen Bell Launches New Creative Studio and Production Company 'Dunshire Productions'

Long-time friends and creative collaborators Kristen Bell, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Troy Bailey, and Benjamin Hart announce TODAY that they have partnered to form Dunshire Productions, a new Los Angeles-based creative content and production studio. Dunshire will focus on producing creative advertising content and campaigns for brands, including more traditional tv spots along with fast-paced, short-form digital content. The team will also have an entertainment content arm to develop, produce, and create various entertainment projects.

Dunshire's team of Award-winning industry veterans are responsible for creating some of pop culture's most beloved content over the last 20 years. From working on PARKS AND RECREATION to The Good Place, and The Office to Veep, all of the creatives involved know a thing or two about creating content that humans love. That track record extends into branding, marketing, and advertising, including successful campaigns for Samsung, Spindrift, Lagavulin, and Hello Bello. The team's work on baby brand Hello Bello has quickly helped the company reach annual sales of over $200 million in 3 years. After countless collaborations and projects that started to expand to brands, Bell and the team decided to formalize what they were already doing on the side.

"Dunshire Productions is really just us selfishly chasing that first day of summer camp feeling, because we all love working with each other. Every time we wrap a project together we want to keep it going. So we are." said the team of founders. "What really makes the five of us work so well together is that Kristen's a natural point guard and Morgan slides in as a stretch 5. Sorry, what? We're NOT taking over the Lakers starting lineup? Got it. We'll just go back to the Dunshire Productions office and focus on what else we do super well: creating good stuff people want to watch and doing it with good people only. (But we still think the Lakers could use us.)"

Dunshire's deep industry experience is accompanied by an impressive roster of young and talented writers, producers, and directors, including Monica Padman (of Armchair Expert) and Gustavo Delgado (the Brains on Fire creative lead for Hello Bello). With Troy Bailey's Bailey Brand Management, the team has direct access to some of the industry's top talent looking to participate in advertising campaigns. Dunshire will partner with their sister agency, Brains on Fire, to offer a full suite of services from branding, web, social media, experiential and beyond.

Dunshire's approach is a reflection of the team's comedy bona fides, and that sensibility is defined by comedic content with a human-center. They can turn to decades-long relationships across the industry to quickly and efficiently execute work for clients in a way other production companies can't match - in quality or pricing. They were brought together through their shared belief that putting good things into the world with good people is a great way to spend your days at work. They will carry that philosophy into this new venture and the clients they work with.

Kristen Bell is an actress and producer known for films such as Frozen, Frozen 2, Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She also starred in TV's Veronica Mars and The Good Place. Bell also produced and stars in Netflix's new series, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window and the Emmy-nominated web series Momsplaining for EllenTube. She also runs several successful small businesses.

