Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen & More Join NBC's BAKING IT Special

The special will be on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler reunite to host and executive produce "Baking It" Season 2 on Peacock, which will kick off with a lively celebrity holiday special on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie & JB Smoove are joining this friendly competition to "cele-bake" the holidays and raise some dough for their favorite charities. Maya and Amy will keep their friends on their toes with thrilling twists throughout the episode.

The celebrities draw inspiration for their baking from beloved holiday traditions and family recipes.

Austrian Schaumrollen and Pickle Soup made by Kristen Bell, whose competitive nature led her to make two delectable dishes.

Sticky Apple Cake made by holiday lover Nicole Richie, who starts her festive season as early as September.

Vegan Banana Pudding Cake made by self-proclaimed "Cake Architect" JB Smoove, who made up his recipe on the spot.

Venezuelan Hallacas made by Fred Armisen, a recipe he got from his mother, although he has never baked before. Though it's his first time baking, Armisen is a seasoned vet at NBC. Viewers can also catch him on the "That's My Jam" holiday special airing Dec 5.

Dropping the same day as the NBC holiday special, "Baking It" Season 2 premieres Dec. 12 on Peacock, with a new batch of bakers competing in teams in a series of captivating challenges hilariously designed by Maya and Amy themselves. These challenges will test the competitors across a variety of bakes for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of the beloved "Baking It" judges, a panel of opinionated grandmothers!

"Baking It" Season 2 is bursting with exploding cakes, banging with smashed bakes and booming with laughs. Nothing is off the table as "Making It" creator Amy Poehler's love of crafting and storytelling shines through in each delectable dish.

The competitors will get seriously creative with their savory and sweet designs.

Bakers

Roommates Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner | Cookeville, TN

Brothers Keith Holland and Corey Holland | Fort Washington MD and Decatur, GA

Siblings Reema Patel and Ravi Patel | Chicago, IL

Couple Sharon "Sevn" Strickland and Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman | Charlotte, NC

Mother/daughter Madison "Maddie" Howton and April Howton | Florence, AL

Sisters Sydney Brasuell and Jenna Brasuell | McKinney, TX

Friends Yuki Burton and Omonivie "Olma" Agboghidi | Oakland, CA

Married couple Agnes Tamburello Molina and George Molina | Middle Village, NY



