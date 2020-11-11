Kevin Hart Returns with Fourth Season of COLD AS BALLS

Watch the trailer below!

Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart, alongside OBB Pictures, announces the fourth season of the Internet's biggest sports talk show, Cold As Balls, complete with an all-new, stadium-themed, COVID-safe set with returning sponsor, Old Spice.

After taking the series from the cold tub to the couch with Cold As Balls: Cold Calls, Hart is taking it back to the ice baths as he'll welcome another all-star lineup of guests from across the sports landscape including skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Reggie Bush, Ryan Garcia, Lindsey Vonn, Demarcus Cousins, Jemele Hill, Chris Bosh, and Ric Flair.

As opposed to Cold As Balls: Cold Calls, which saw Hart interview athletes remotely via Zoom from their homes across the country at the beginning of the pandemic - the show has shifted again, bringing an all-new energy and format to a socially distant outdoor set. Ice tubs will be set 6-feet apart and guests will be filmed on a lot made to look like a stadium complete with a cardboard audience, piped in crowd noise, and entry tunnels rivaling your top tier peewee leagues.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the latest season of Cold As Balls may be the most authentic and chilliest to date, focused on more real conversations, real laughs, and candid moments that showcase the multi-dimensional personalities of the guests and Hart, himself.

"As sports teams return to the court and field in an all-new way, I'm excited to introduce the first-ever outdoor, stadium-inspired set for the newest season of Cold As Balls," said Kevin Hart. "At a time when the world is yearning for entertainment, I hope to give fans an inside look at the sports and athletes they love - complete with candid conversations, fresh guests, and more of the laughter the world needs right now."

The new season kicks off on Thursday November 12th with professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Old Spice, with its long history of helping guys navigate the seas of manhood, returns for the fourth season as presenting sponsor. The quintessential men's grooming brand, bringing its commitment to eliminating sweat in all forms, is excited to once again partner with Hart to illuminate the personalities behind sport's biggest names.

"Old Spice is ready to hop into the cold tub with Kevin and embark on this exciting new chapter for the series," said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice-president at Procter & Gamble. "We're thrilled to connect fans with the biggest names in sports and entertainment with Cold as Balls and Old Spice delivering real laughter."

Watch the trailer here:

