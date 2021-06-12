Kevin Bacon Joins the Cast of Upcoming TOXIC AVENGER Reboot

Actor Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of the upcoming reboot of the 1984 film, The Toxic Avenger as the film's antagonist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bacon joins a cast that also features Peter Dinklage in the title role, along with Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige. Shooting will begin this summer in eastern Europe. Macon Blair writes and directs.

Kevin Bacon's films include the musical-drama film Footloose (1984), the controversial historical conspiracy legal thriller JFK (1991), the legal drama A Few Good Men (1992), the historical docudrama Apollo 13 (1995), and the mystery drama Mystic River (2003). Bacon is also known for voicing the title character in Balto (1995), and was taking on darker roles, such as that of a sadistic guard in Sleepers (1996), and troubled former child abuser in The Woodsman (2004).

He is further known for the hit comedies National Lampoon's Animal House (1978), Diner (1982), Tremors (1990) and Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011).

He is equally prolific on television, having starred in the Fox drama series The Following (2013-2015). For the HBO original film Taking Chance (2009), Bacon won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, also receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. More recently, Bacon portrayed the title character, and was the series lead, of the Amazon Prime streaming television series I Love Dick, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.