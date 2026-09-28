Kenny Chesney Talks New Album, Vibe Room Tour and Megan Moroney Bond on TODAY

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kenny Chesney gave TODAY cameras an inside look at his Citi Concert appearance for the segment On in Ten, opening up about his new album, Silver Sands Marina, and his upcoming return to stadiums with the Official Vibe Room Tour. Chesney explained the thinking behind bringing the Vibe Room concept to life for his audience and reflected on his relationship with fellow country artist Megan Moroney, describing a mentorship and friendship that has developed between them.

The singer also spoke about the devotion of his fan base, known as No Shoes Nation, and traced his superstitious streak back to childhood, a habit he said has stuck with him throughout his career. That superstition, he noted, extends to the structure of his tours, which traditionally begin in Tampa and close out in Foxborough.

Chesney additionally recounted the story behind filming the music video for his song Goldfish in Maui, a shoot that took place after his Sphere Residency. The conversation touched on how that location and timing shaped the video's final look and feel, giving fans a sense of the creative process behind the release.

Away from music talk, the TODAY team surprised Chesney with his favorite dessert, key lime pie, adding a lighter moment to a conversation that otherwise centered on his album, tour plans and the personal traditions he has carried through his career.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me