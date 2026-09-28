Kenny Chesney Talks New Album, Vibe Room Tour and Megan Moroney Bond on TODAY
The country star also revisits his superstitions and the making of his Goldfish music video.
Kenny Chesney gave TODAY cameras an inside look at his Citi Concert appearance for the segment On in Ten, opening up about his new album, Silver Sands Marina, and his upcoming return to stadiums with the Official Vibe Room Tour. Chesney explained the thinking behind bringing the Vibe Room concept to life for his audience and reflected on his relationship with fellow country artist Megan Moroney, describing a mentorship and friendship that has developed between them.
The singer also spoke about the devotion of his fan base, known as No Shoes Nation, and traced his superstitious streak back to childhood, a habit he said has stuck with him throughout his career. That superstition, he noted, extends to the structure of his tours, which traditionally begin in Tampa and close out in Foxborough.
Chesney additionally recounted the story behind filming the music video for his song Goldfish in Maui, a shoot that took place after his Sphere Residency. The conversation touched on how that location and timing shaped the video's final look and feel, giving fans a sense of the creative process behind the release.
Away from music talk, the TODAY team surprised Chesney with his favorite dessert, key lime pie, adding a lighter moment to a conversation that otherwise centered on his album, tour plans and the personal traditions he has carried through his career.
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