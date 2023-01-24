Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kennedy Kanagawa Featured in KINSLEY VS. Digital Comedy Series

All seven episodes of the digital series are now available to watch on YouTube.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White in Broadway's hit revival and upcoming national tour of Into the Woods) rounds out the ensemble cast of the original, digital comedy series, "KINSLEY VS." created, written, and directed by Courtney Romano, and produced by Queens Bird Films. Actress and body positivity model Lauren Karaman ("Project Runway") stars as the titular character, Kinsley.

Stuck in a dead-end personal assistant job, Kinsley (Karaman) is a 30-something, ambitious writer in Queens, who can't write more than a title. When a lifestyle influencer Kinsley "hate-follows" announces on social media that she's landed a book deal, Kinsley decides it's finally time to get serious and manifest her own success. But instead, her deeply anxious thoughts become fully realized as living, breathing characters, pulling her off track, and vying for control of her every move.

The "Kinsley Vs." cast also features Sara States, Forest VanDyke, Matt Dallal, David Gow, LaWanda Hopkins, Becca Schneider, Tyler Martin, Will Gallacher, Sandy Singh, Whitney McIntosh-Joseph, Catherine Calloway, Mucho Garcia, Emily Fink.

The series is executive produced by Benjamin Shaw (associate director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Glass Menagerie), with producers Sara States and Allison Koehler (who also serves as costume designer). The "Kinsley Vs." original score is composed by Match Zimmerman and the soundtrack will be released on Monday, January 30. The "Kinsley Vs." theme song is by Shira Krasnow.

"Kinsley Vs." (now streaming on YouTube) is a millennial, dark comedy about artist anxiety and the ways one woman tries to break through the noise of her own thoughts. "Kinsley Vs." offers an intersection of art and mental health that is set in New York City in the post-pandemic era. Created by female filmmaker Courtney Romano, "Kinsley Vs." has a distinctive indie film feel, with inspiration taken from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Birdman, I May Destroy You, and more. For more information, visit Queens Bird Films.

Watch all seven episode here:

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy






