Keke Palmer Talks Hot Ones Chemistry, Son Leo and Lady Miss Jacqueline's Origins

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Keke Palmer sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to weigh in on her chemistry with Sean Evans, host of the popular interview series Hot Ones, giving fans a look at how that on-screen dynamic came together. The conversation covered several corners of her recent life, from her family to her comedic side projects.

Palmer also talked about a moment from her Architectural Digest tour that went viral for an unexpected reason: her son Leo stole the spotlight during the segment. She shared THE STORY BEHIND the moment, giving Fallon and viewers a candid glimpse into balancing a high-profile home tour with a toddler in the house.

Beyond THE FAMILY anecdote, Palmer discussed what she loves about co-hosting Password alongside Fallon, speaking to the appeal of stepping into a game-show format together. She also traced the origin story of her comedic ALTER EGO Lady Miss Jacqueline.

Palmer's appearance follows her inclusion in a recent run of scheduled guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW, which also featured Zoe Saldaña, Tom Holland, Chance the Rapper and Colman Domingo among others. That listing noted Palmer's appearance alongside comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline, tying her Hot Ones conversation to a broader stretch of high-profile visits to the program.

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