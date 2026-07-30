Jimmy Fallon Names His Garden Cucumber Jimothy, Challenges Higgins to Guess It

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Jimmy Fallon turned a backyard gardening project into a late-night bit on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, presenting three cucumbers to Steve Higgins and challenging him to figure out which one Fallon had grown himself. Fallon gave the homegrown vegetable a name, Jimothy, before putting Higgins to THE TEST in front of the studio audience.

The segment played out as a lighthearted guessing game, with Higgins examining the trio of cucumbers in an attempt to spot THE ONE Fallon had cultivated. The bit fits the kind of low-stakes, personality-driven comedy that has become a staple of Fallon's desk segments, built less around a competitive format and more around the host's own offbeat interests outside the studio.

The cucumber reveal gave Fallon a chance to share a personal, off-camera pursuit with viewers, turning a small piece of home life into a shareable moment for the show. Episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, including segments like this one, air weeknights on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The Jimothy segment arrived as part of the show's regular mix of desk bits and celebrity conversation, a lineup that has recently included guests such as Keke Palmer, who discussed her chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans and her son Leo's viral Architectural Digest moment during a recent appearance on the program.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Keke Palmer Talks Hot Ones Chemistry, Son Leo and Lady Miss Jacqueline's Origins

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