Katt Williams' New Comedy Special to Stream Live on Netflix

Katt Williams will debut his new comedy special, which will stream LIVE on Netflix from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 4, 2024 at 7PM PDT/10PM EST.

This will be Katt Williams's third comedy special with Netflix. His previous specials include World War III and Great America.

The show is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest taking place in Los Angeles from May 2-12 with a comedy marathon of over 300 shows across 35+ venues.

About Netflix Is A Joke Fest:

Netflix is a Joke Fest, the biggest comedy festival in North America, is back and bigger than ever. Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the star-studded celebration of comedy from May 2 - May 12, 2024 will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch and more with the best comedians and artists in the world.

For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of Los Angeles' most beloved landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

Photo credit: Ronald Pollard Photography