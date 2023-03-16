Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katie Nolan to Host I'VE GOT A SECRET Pilot

Katie Nolan to Host I'VE GOT A SECRET Pilot

The series is available for network and syndication.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Embassy Row, Werner Entertainment and Game Show Enterprises Studios, GSN's production arm, have joined forces to produce a pilot of the classic panel game show I'VE GOT A SECRET hosted by sports television personality KATIE Nolan. The series is available for network and syndication.

The hour-long I'VE GOT A SECRET is a reimagining of a classic panel game show from the 1950s. With a tone that's part game show and part comedic talk show, four celebrity panelists will try and figure out each contestant's "secret," drawn from pop culture both past and present, by asking them a series of yes or no questions.

One contestant might be the billionaire creator of an app you use every day. Another might be the parent of a chart-topping pop star. Or, one could be THE VOICE of one of your favorite cartoon characters or a person who made national headlines as a famous baby.

Host KATIE Nolan, most recently serving has a commentator for Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball and short-form content creator at NBC Sports, anchors the show by keeping an eye on the panelists as they unravel each secret - sometimes playing the role of referee and other times acting more like a ringleader. There's money to be won by our contestants if they stump the panel but THE JOURNEY along the way will be just as rewarding. Celebrity panelists for the pilot include Comedians Nikki Glaser, Colton Dunn, Cristela Alonso and Matteo Lane.

"I'VE GOT A SECRET is a foundational format in the history of game shows. To get to reinvent it with a young host of such immense talent as KATIE Nolan, and to populate the studio with such a desirable panel of comics is a testament to its natural and modern appeal," Michael Davies, Embassy Row founder and Jeopardy! executive producer.

Jay James, senior vice president and head of Game Show Enterprises Studios added, "We're thrilled to put this classic format combining a fun guessing game with a hilarious comedy panel in Katie's very capable hands. Having Michael Davies oversee the madness ensures the execution will be top notch."

I'VE GOT A SECRET is produced by Embassy Row, LLC and GSN's Game Show Enterprises Studios based on the format owned by Werner Entertainment, Inc. Michael Davies, Tom Werner, Jay James, Eden Sutley and Michael Binkow serve as executive producers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
48 HOURS to Explore The Chowchilla Kidnapping This Weekend Photo
48 HOURS to Explore The Chowchilla Kidnapping This Weekend
Last summer, after 46 years, the last of three men convicted of kidnapping 26 children and their bus driver was paroled from a prison in California. Now, for the first time, 48 HOURS can reveal a powerful, emotional interview with one of the survivors of that harrowing event in “Remembering the Chowchilla Kidnapping.”
Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey & More Join THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Photo
Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey & More Join THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ
With over 12m copies of the novel sold globally, Sky and Peacock revealed that Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) are set to take up the lead roles of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman, in the Sky and Peacock Original adaptation and Synchronicity Films production.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub Photo
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras TourPhotos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour
March 16, 2023

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food NetworkCHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network
March 16, 2023

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
March 16, 2023

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with PentatoneKarina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
March 16, 2023

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on DisneyJeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on Disney
March 16, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series 'Phineas and Ferb,' is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' at Disney Branded Television, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire on the series.
share