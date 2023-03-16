Katie Nolan to Host I'VE GOT A SECRET Pilot

Embassy Row, Werner Entertainment and Game Show Enterprises Studios, GSN's production arm, have joined forces to produce a pilot of the classic panel game show I'VE GOT A SECRET hosted by sports television personality KATIE Nolan. The series is available for network and syndication.

The hour-long I'VE GOT A SECRET is a reimagining of a classic panel game show from the 1950s. With a tone that's part game show and part comedic talk show, four celebrity panelists will try and figure out each contestant's "secret," drawn from pop culture both past and present, by asking them a series of yes or no questions.

One contestant might be the billionaire creator of an app you use every day. Another might be the parent of a chart-topping pop star. Or, one could be THE VOICE of one of your favorite cartoon characters or a person who made national headlines as a famous baby.

Host KATIE Nolan, most recently serving has a commentator for Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball and short-form content creator at NBC Sports, anchors the show by keeping an eye on the panelists as they unravel each secret - sometimes playing the role of referee and other times acting more like a ringleader. There's money to be won by our contestants if they stump the panel but THE JOURNEY along the way will be just as rewarding. Celebrity panelists for the pilot include Comedians Nikki Glaser, Colton Dunn, Cristela Alonso and Matteo Lane.

"I'VE GOT A SECRET is a foundational format in the history of game shows. To get to reinvent it with a young host of such immense talent as KATIE Nolan, and to populate the studio with such a desirable panel of comics is a testament to its natural and modern appeal," Michael Davies, Embassy Row founder and Jeopardy! executive producer.

Jay James, senior vice president and head of Game Show Enterprises Studios added, "We're thrilled to put this classic format combining a fun guessing game with a hilarious comedy panel in Katie's very capable hands. Having Michael Davies oversee the madness ensures the execution will be top notch."

I'VE GOT A SECRET is produced by Embassy Row, LLC and GSN's Game Show Enterprises Studios based on the format owned by Werner Entertainment, Inc. Michael Davies, Tom Werner, Jay James, Eden Sutley and Michael Binkow serve as executive producers.