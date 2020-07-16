Kate Winslet to Receive Festival Tribute Award From Toronto International Film Festival

Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, today unveiled Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet as the recipient of this year's TIFF Tribute Actor Award, to be presented on Tuesday, September 15, during the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. Following the successful TIFF Tribute Gala in 2019, the TIFF Tribute Awards will be offered in a virtual form in 2020.



The Awards mark an annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programming and the organization's core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The TIFF Tribute Awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator.



"Kate's brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences and actors alike," said Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, TIFF. "From her earliest work in Heavenly Creatures, Sense and Sensibility, and Titanic, to Revolutionary Road, The Reader, Mildred Pierce, and Steve Jobs, to name a few, her onscreen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray. Kate's most recent performance as Mary in Francis Lee's Ammonite affirms her position as one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation, and we are delighted to honour her extraordinary talents at this year's Festival."



Last year the TIFF Tribute Gala celebrated the remarkable talents and contributions of Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix, among others. Additional information on the TIFF Tribute Awards, the 2020 honourees, and how audiences can experience the Awards virtually will be announced in the coming weeks. TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community.





Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet has brought to life some of cinema's most captivating and memorable roles. Her resumé consists of critically and commercially acclaimed work as well as a span of awards and honours that illustrate Winslet's talent and solidify her a permanent place in cinema history.



Winslet won her first Academy Award, after a stunning past five nominations, for her role as Hannah Schmitz in Stephen Daldry's 2008 The Reader. Winslet also won a Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Award, among many others, for the role. She also starred that year in Revolutionary Road, directed by Sam Mendes, which reteamed her with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Winslet won a Golden Globe and received many nominations for her portrayal of April Wheeler.



At the age of 17, Winslet made an international name for herself in Peter Jackson's feature film Heavenly Creatures. She followed that in 1995 with her role as Marianne Dashwood in Ang Lee's Sense and Sensibility. Winslet received her first Academy Award nomination for this performance and was also nominated for a Golden Globe. She then went on to win the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award.



Winslet co-starred with Christopher Eccleston in Michael Winterbottom's Jude; and then as Ophelia in Kenneth Branagh's Hamlet. She appeared as the iconic survivor Rose in James Cameron's Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. At the age of 22, Winslet received her second Academy Award nomination for this role and the honour of being the youngest actor ever to be nominated for two Academy Awards.



In 1997 Winslet starred as Julia in Hideous Kinky, directed by Gillies McKinnon, and in 1998 co-starred with Harvey Keitel in Jane Campion's comedic drama Holy Smoke! She also starred in Philip Kaufman's period drama Quills along with Geoffrey Rush, Joaquin Phoenix, and Michael Caine.



In 2001 Winslet starred in the Richard Eyre production of Iris, playing the young Iris Murdoch to Judi Dench's older Iris, and received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. She next starred in Michael Apted's Enigma, a spy drama about code breakers during WWII, and The Life of David Gale. She then went on to star as Clementine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, for which she received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Best Actress. She then went on to star opposite Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland, which was named the 2004 Best Film by the National Board of Review.



In 2006, Winslet was seen in All the King's Men, with Jude Law and Sean Penn, directed by Steven Zaillian. She then extended her voice to the animated feature Flushed Away, and finished the year in the romantic comedy The Holiday opposite Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. She also starred opposite Patrick Wilson and Jennifer Connelly in Todd Field's Little Children, for which she received her fifth Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.



Winslet played the title role in HBO's multiple award-winning five-part mini-series Mildred Pierce, for which she won Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards as Best Actress in 2010. She joined the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh's Contagion, and she starred in Roman Polanski's Carnage, which premiered in competition at the 2011 Venice Film Festival.



2014 saw Winslet co-star with Josh Brolin in director Jason Reitman's Labor Day. The film premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival and earned Winslet a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. That same year, she starred alongside Shailene Woodley in director Neil Burger's Divergent, a film based on the bestselling Veronica Roth novel of the same name.



February 2015 saw Winslet reprise her role in Insurgent, the second adaptation of Roth's book series. She also starred in A Little Chaos, a film directed by Alan Rickman and written by Allison Deegan. The film also starred Rickman and Stanley Tucci. November of the same year saw Winslet star in the lead role of Jocelyn Moorhouse's The Dressmaker, based on the novel by Rosalie Ham. Winslet starred opposite Liam Hemsworth and Judy Davis, and the role gained her a Best Actress AACTA Award. In the same month Winslet also starred in Steve Jobs alongside Michael Fassbender. The critically acclaimed role won her a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, along with a SAG and Academy Award nomination.



March 2016 saw the release of Triple 9, in which Winslet starred opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, and Aaron Paul. She was also seen in Collateral Beauty alongside Will Smith, Helen Mirren, and Keira Knightley.



2017 saw Winslet star opposite Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us, Hany Abu-Assad's film adaptation of Charles Martin's novel. Winslet was also seen in Wonder Wheel with Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple.



2018 saw Winslet complete work on James Cameron's sequel to Avatar as Ronal, alongside Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. Twentieth Century FOX will release the film on December 17, 2021. Also forthcoming is Roger Michell's Blackbird, a remake of the 2014 Danish film Silent Heart. Bex Taylor-Klaus, Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, and Mia Wasikowska also star. Winslet will also star alongside Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee's Ammonite, which explores the life of fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet).



Winslet will lend her voice to the title character of Black Beauty in Ashley Avis' adaptation of the classic story. She will also lead a stellar cast as Mare Sheehan and executive produce the limited series Mare of Easttown for HBO, created by Brad Ingelsby. She will play a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. The series is being directed by Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant).



In 2013, Winslet was awarded the CBE, which she received from HM Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. She was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2014, cementing her status amongst the stars of Hollywood. She was also the recipient of the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the 38th London Critics' Circle Film Awards in January 2018.



Kate Winslet is represented by CAA and United Agents.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

