Kate Mulgrew, Molly Ringwald & More Join COLUMBARIUM Short Film

Fair Oaks Entertainment and It Doesn't Suck Productions announced this week the start of production on a new short film, COLUMBARIUM.

The film stars Emmy Award-nominated Kate Mulgrew ("Ryan's Hope," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Orange is the New Black") and Golden Globe-nominated Actress Molly Ringwald ("Riverdale," KISSING BOOTH, THE BREAKFAST CLUB) as well as actors Stephen Bogardus (JULIE & JULIA, GOLD), Alex Breaux (HUSTLERS, "When They See Us") and Dan Bittner (WHEN BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

The film is co-directed by Roger Mancusi, in his directorial debut, and KATIE Schiller, both of whom previously collaborated on the indie darling and Gotham Award-nominated SHIVA BABY. The film is based on the short story "Columbarium," by Nicholas Mancusi.

In COLUMBARIUM, faced with their grandmother's dying wish, two brothers are tasked with stealing her dead dogs' ashes from her ex-husband, their grandfather, on his 80th birthday. This is dysfunctional even for them. The film is inspired by the real life experiences of Roger and Nicholas Mancusi, and their grandmother, nine-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, Claire Labine.

Labine co-created the soap opera "Ryan's Hope," which starred Mulgrew, and served as a head writer of various soap opera programs including "General Hospital," "One Life to Live," and "Guiding Light." At its core, COLUMBARIUM is the humorous attempt to grapple with the loss, and honor the memory, of a treasured family matriarch.

"While many only knew Claire Labine as an acclaimed soap opera writer, to us, she was Grandmere, our family's fearless and eccentric leader, who kept us on our toes up until her final request," said Roger and Nicholas Mancusi in a joint statement. "In an effort to celebrate her fascinating life, we are excited to share this story that encapsulates a small part of what made her so special, and unpack the humorous moments that accompanied the grief of losing her."

"I cherish my memories of Claire, and was always moved by her smart and bold writing that challenged the narrative boundaries of television," said Mulgrew. "I'm thrilled to partner with her grandsons to share this story that I think perfectly captures the adventure, wit, and love of Claire and her unique and incredible legacy."

The Mancusi Brothers, Schiller, and Kieran Altmann (SHIVA BABY) will produce the film, along with Muglrew, Bronwyn Cornelius (CLEMENCY) and Bess Donoghue (LAVENDER) set to executive produce.

Additional crew for the film include Melissa Langer (Netflix's CHEER) as Director of Photography, Michele J. Li (SHIVA BABY) as costume designer, and Claire DeLiso (EARLY LIGHT) as production designer.

COLUMBARIUM will go into production later this month.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski