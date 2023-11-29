Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming Episodes

“Saturday Night Live” returns Dec. 2 with Emma Stone making her fifth appearance as host. Stone stars in the upcoming film “Poor Things,” in theaters Dec. 8, and new series “The Curse,” now airing on Showtime.

Noah Kahan will make his musical guest debut. The singer-songwriter is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 GRAMMY AWARDS and his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” world tour kicks off next year.

Adam Driver will return to host “SNL” for the fourth time on Dec. 9. Driver stars in the highly anticipated new film “Ferrari,” in theaters Dec. 25.

Olivia Rodrigo will perform as musical guest for the second time. Rodrigo received six Grammy nominations for her second album, “GUTS,” for which she will embark on a 2024 world tour.

Kate McKinnon will host “SNL” for the first time on Dec. 16. A two-time Emmy Award winner for her work as an “SNL” cast member, McKinnon stars as Weird Barbie in the record-breaking film “Barbie.”

Billie Eilish will take the stage as musical guest for the third time. Her latest single, “What Was I Made For?” from the motion picture “Barbie,” has earned Eilish five of her six Grammy nominations this year.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.