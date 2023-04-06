Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kassanndra Cantrell's Disappearance Studied in 48 HOURS

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Kassanndra Cantrell of Tacoma, Wash., was supposed to meet her best friend, Alexandra McNary, in August 2020, but never showed up. Cantrell had vanished and her family and friends had no idea where she had gone.

Police were able to locate her car in an industrial area near downtown Tacoma three days after her disappearance and discovered surveillance footage of a mysterious man in a fedora leaving her car. 48 HOURS has obtained the never-before-seen video.

Police suspected the mysterious man on tape was Colin Dudley, someone Cantrell had met back in 2006. However, when investigators questioned Dudley, he insisted he hadn't seen Cantrell in years.

48 HOURS contributor Natalie Morales reports on how Dudley was involved with Cantrell's disappearance in "Kassanndra's Secret," to be broadcast Saturday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

48 HOURS: "Kassanndra's Secret" is produced by Betsy Shuller, Paul La Rosa and Lauren Clark. Greg Fisher is the development producer. Morgan Canty is the associate producer. Doreen Schechter is the producer/editor. Joan Adelman and Marlon Disla are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years.

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Watch the new preview here:






