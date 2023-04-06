Kassanndra Cantrell's Disappearance Studied in 48 HOURS

Kassanndra Cantrell of Tacoma, Wash., was supposed to meet her best friend, Alexandra McNary, in August 2020, but never showed up. Cantrell had vanished and her family and friends had no idea where she had gone.

Police were able to locate her car in an industrial area near downtown Tacoma three days after her disappearance and discovered surveillance footage of a mysterious man in a fedora leaving her car. 48 HOURS has obtained the never-before-seen video.

Police suspected the mysterious man on tape was Colin Dudley, someone Cantrell had met back in 2006. However, when investigators questioned Dudley, he insisted he hadn't seen Cantrell in years.

48 HOURS contributor Natalie Morales reports on how Dudley was involved with Cantrell's disappearance in "Kassanndra's Secret," to be broadcast Saturday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

