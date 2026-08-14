Kashus Culpepper Releases Amazon Music Cover of THESE ARMS OF MINE

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Kashus Culpepper has released a cover of Otis Redding's THESE ARMS OF MINE as an Amazon Music Original. The Alabama-born artist recorded the stripped-back rendition around a campfire in Nashville, backed only by guitar, dobro, backing vocalists and the ambient sound of crickets. Culpepper, currently nominated for Americana Honors & Awards Emerging Act of the Year, has said Redding was a major influence on his musical development and that the song was his choice from the outset of the session.

The Alabama native delivers a stripped-back, soul-drenched rendition of the iconic track. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music, Culpepper counts Otis Redding as a massive influence, and 'These Arms of Mine' was his pick from the start when he was invited to record an Amazon Music Original.

Stream 'These Arms of Mine (Amazon Music Original)'

About Kashus Culpepper

Alabama-born artist-writer Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music – country, soul, blues, folk and rock – Culpepper found his voice in church as young as five years old. It wasn't until 2020 that Culpepper went from listener to performer, picking up a guitar and learning cover songs to play at barrack bonfires in Rota, Spain during his deployment with the Navy. Covers soon became originals, and once he landed home on U.S. shores, Kash played dive bars up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making a name for himself with the fresh-yet-reminiscent sound that oozes from his very being.

Crashing into prominence, Culpepper sold out headline club shows throughout the South before formally releasing a single song. With Nashville taking notice, Culpepper found a musical home at Big Loud Records. Culpepper has joined Leon Bridges, Sierra Ferrell and Darius Rucker on tour – embarking this year on a headlining run as well as dates with Niall Horan, Eric Church, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and Wyatt Flores.

Named one of the 2026 Shazam Fast Forward Class, WXPN's Artist to Watch for January 2026, 2026 Nashville Scene Artist to Watch, GRAMMY.com's 25 Artists to Watch in 2025, Apple Music Zane Lowe's 25 Artists for '25, 2025 Variety Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report, Opry NextStage Class of 2025, Billboard's February 2025 Country Rookie of the Month, 2025 Amazon Music Bonfire Artist to Watch, Apple Music's February 2025 Country Riser of the Month, 2025 Pandora Country Artist to Watch and Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2025, Culpepper's debut album Act I, and seasonal addendum Act I: Summer Nights, are out now.

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The release follows the debut of Culpepper's album ACT I, which reached No. 4 on the Americana Album Chart and produced the No. 1 Americana and Top 10 Triple A single BELIEVE. He has also made television and radio appearances on programs including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Sessions, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR World Cafe and The Tamron Hall Show.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith



Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith

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