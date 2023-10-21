Kardea Brown Re-Ups With Food Network

Kardea Brown has signed a new exclusive deal with Food Network. Kardea plays a key role in the network's seasonal programming, including judging the upcoming new series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown premiering on Sunday, November 19th at 8pm ET/PT. This new deal also includes Brown continuing with Spring Baking Championship, with the most recent season reaching more than 11.9 million viewers, and KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP along with hosting another season of her Emmy-nominated Delicious Miss Brown.

“I am so excited to continue this journey with Food Network. It has been a dream come true to share my food, family and traditions as well as celebrate every holiday with viewers,” said Brown.

Shot on-location in Charleston, South Carolina, DELICIOUS MISS BROWN shares THE FAMILY events, culture and recipes close to Kardea's heart. Season eight reached more than 6.7 million viewers and season nine is off to a strong start against benchmarks, helping Food Network rank as the #1 non-news/sports cable network among P/W 25-54 within the Sunday 12pm timeslot. Born and raised on the Sea Islands of Charleston, Kardea grew up in a big family with a love for food, especially the cherished recipes they passed down from generation to generation.

“Since joining Food Network, Kardea has been someone that our audience has come to enjoy cooking with as well as celebrating holidays with,” said Ayala. “As part of our newest holiday tradition, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Kardea brings her deep connection to food and unique storytelling to viewers in a brand-new way this holiday season.”

Photo Credit: Stacy Powell