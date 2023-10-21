Kardea Brown Re-Ups With Food Network

Brown will judge the upcoming new series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown premiering on Sunday, November 19th.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Kardea Brown has signed a new exclusive deal with Food Network. Kardea plays a key role in the network's seasonal programming, including judging the upcoming new series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown premiering on Sunday, November 19th at 8pm ET/PT. This new deal also includes Brown continuing with Spring Baking Championship, with the most recent season reaching more than 11.9 million viewers, and KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP along with hosting another season of her Emmy-nominated Delicious Miss Brown.

“I am so excited to continue this journey with Food Network. It has been a dream come true to share my food, family and traditions as well as celebrate every holiday with viewers,” said Brown.

Shot on-location in Charleston, South Carolina, DELICIOUS MISS BROWN shares THE FAMILY events, culture and recipes close to Kardea's heart. Season eight reached more than 6.7 million viewers and season nine is off to a strong start against benchmarks, helping Food Network rank as the #1 non-news/sports cable network among P/W 25-54 within the Sunday 12pm timeslot. Born and raised on the Sea Islands of Charleston, Kardea grew up in a big family with a love for food, especially the cherished recipes they passed down from generation to generation.

“Since joining Food Network, Kardea has been someone that our audience has come to enjoy cooking with as well as celebrating holidays with,” said Ayala. “As part of our newest holiday tradition, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Kardea brings her deep connection to food and unique storytelling to viewers in a brand-new way this holiday season.”

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 74 million U.S. households and draws an average of 50 million unique web users monthly with a social footprint of 71 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 11 million readers. Food Network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com

