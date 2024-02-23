Kamala Harris to Join Sherri Shepherd on SHERRI

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to appear on “SHERRI,” the nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, on Thursday, February 29.

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris for the FULL EPISODE for an engaging and personal interview about the Vice President’s life experiences, highlighting her unique journey to becoming the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States.

This special appearance on “SHERRI” - during Black History Month and on the eve of Women’s History Month - is the sole talk show engagement on the Vice President’s calendar during next week’s visit to New York City.

Shepherd said, “I’m really excited because next Thursday is a special day. It’s Leap Day. Once every four years, we get an extra day in February and this year I am going to make the most of it … bust out the fine china because Madam Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the ‘SHERRI’ show!”

She added, “This is a big deal. I’ve never met Kamala Harris before and I’m very excited to get to know her … It’s going to be a good time!”

About SHERRI

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, “SHERRI” is produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and is cleared in 98% of the U.S. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray are both executive producers for “SHERRI.” Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.

FOX Television Stations renewed “SHERRI,” the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. In the show's sophomore season, “SHERRI” continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox. The weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.