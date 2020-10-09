Kabillion Brings Halloween Fun to Families Nationwide

Celebrating Halloween with spook-tacular featured programming.

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, the free platforms that give kids and families kabillions of amazing shows right at their fingertips, will celebrate Halloween with spook-tacular featured programming all October long. In addition, since October is also National Bullying Prevention Month, Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! will highlight special programing throughout the month to help shine a light on this important issue, too.

Young viewers can celebrate Halloween on Kabillion all month - from tuning-in to Angry Birds as The Piggies throw a Halloween carnival and are joined by an uninvited guest, to joining Sonic and friends as they are sucked into a mirror in a haunted castle in Sonic X. Kids can also check out the "frightful" fun on tap on Kabillion Girls Rule!, like traveling to a Transylvanian castle to find a lost vampire princess in Monster High, chasing Harvey the Werewolf through Greendale in Sabrina, and lots more! Other popular series showcasing Halloween themes include: Oddbods,Pokemon and Transformers on Kabillion and Barbie Dreamtopia, Bobby's World, BabyRiki, Chloe's Closet, Thomas & Friends, and more on Kabillion Girls Rule!

To mark National Bullying Prevention Month, both platforms will feature special themed episodes from fan-favorite series. With some help from Gumby and DREAM DEFENDERS on Kabillion along with ToddWorld and Wendy on Kabillion Girls Rule!, viewers can learn timely lessons about compassion, empathy and being a good friend. These episodes are a perfect jumping off point for families to have their own important conversations about bullying.

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! are available on demand on most cable and satellite services and streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and XUMO.

