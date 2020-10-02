KINGDOM OF SILENCE Documentary Free Today on Showtime

SHOWTIME has released the new documentary KINGDOM OF SILENCE for free online sampling.

SHOWTIME has released the new documentary KINGDOM OF SILENCE for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand, two years to the date of the controversial murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The film is directed by Oscar® nominated and Emmy winning filmmaker Rick Rowley (16 SHOTS, Dirty Wars). Oscar and Emmy award winning director Alex Gibney (ENEMIES: THE PRESIDENT, JUSTICE & THE FBI) executive produces in collaboration with Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright (The Looming Tower). KINGDOM OF SILENCE is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com and will officially premiere on air tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

The film is also available across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free on demand channels.

With THE KILLING of Khashoggi as a launching point, KINGDOM OF SILENCE explores the history between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the decades leading up to today's troubling interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In the process, the film shines new light on Khashoggi's remarkable journey - from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia's new Crown Prince.

KINGDOM OF SILENCE is produced by Jigsaw Productions. Samuel Black and Trevor Davidoski are producers, and Gibney, Wright and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here:

