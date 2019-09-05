Justin Timberlake Will Star in Upcoming Film PALMER

Variety reports that Justin Timberlake will star in "Palmer," directed by Fisher Stevens.

Palmer is about a former COLLEGE FOOTBALL phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

"Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness," said producers John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

Timberlake, a singer, songwriter, and actor, starred in "Inside Llewyn Davis," "The Social Network," and "Wonder Wheel." His Pop hits include "Sexyback," "Summer Love," and "Cry Me a River," and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories