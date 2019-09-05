Justin Timberlake Will Star in Upcoming Film PALMER

Sep. 5, 2019  

Justin Timberlake Will Star in Upcoming Film PALMER

Variety reports that Justin Timberlake will star in "Palmer," directed by Fisher Stevens.

Palmer is about a former COLLEGE FOOTBALL phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

"Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness," said producers John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

Timberlake, a singer, songwriter, and actor, starred in "Inside Llewyn Davis," "The Social Network," and "Wonder Wheel." His Pop hits include "Sexyback," "Summer Love," and "Cry Me a River," and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • AMMO Releases New House Single 'I LIKE IT A LOT' ft Sir Bloke
  • Howard Stern Will Broadcast From the West Coast
  • Chelsea Wolfe Reveals New Song & Video 'Deranged For Rock & Roll'
  • Saban Films Nabs Aaron Eckhart's LINE OF DUTY