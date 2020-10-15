Julien's Auctions Announces Property From the Estate of Robert Evans

A spectacular auction of nearly 600 items.

A spectacular auction of nearly 600 items from the dazzling life and singular career of the legendary American film producer and studio executive, Robert Evans, who produced some of American cinema's finest achievements and championed a new generation of commercial and artistic filmmaking from the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sidney Lumet, Roman Polanski, John Schlesinger and more in Hollywood.

The Hollywood titan's fine/decorative art, classic car, household items, film scripts, memorabilia and awards from Evans' most iconic film productions, Chinatown, The Godfather, The Godfather II, Love Story, Rosemary's Baby, Serpico, True Grit, and more will be offered. Highlights include: his Hollywood Walk of Fame Plaque; his 1974 Golden Globe for Chinatown which won for "Best Motion Picture/Drama;" Evans' early draft annotated script of The Godfather that includes some interesting notes on casting with changed and deleted scenes; Evans' third draft Chinatown script signed by the Academy Award winning film's screenplay writer Robert Towne; a telegram containing a heated exchange between Evans and director Francis Ford Coppola concerning The Godfather; Evans' brass "name" that hung on his Paramount Studios' office door; a group of never before seen black and white photographic contact sheets of behind-the-scenes images on the set of Chinatown depicting the cast including Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston and director Roman Polanski; Evan's three large Rolodexes from the 1980s-1990s containing dozens of the producer's Hollywood friends and business contacts including Wes Anderson, Army Archerd, Warren Beatty, Candice Bergen, Jacqueline Bissett, Peter Bogdanovich, Faye Dunaway Mia Farrow, Jack Nicholson, Mario Puzo, Rob Reiner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liz Smith, Aaron Spelling and Elizabeth Taylor to name just a few; Evans' signature wardrobe of cashmere sweaters, silk ties, vests, bolo ties and Oliver Peoples tinted eyeglasses; his fine art collection including works by Bernard Buffet, Helmut Newton and Pierre-Paul Prud'hon; as well as his 1995 Jaguar XJS 2+2 convertible, furniture and dÃˆcor from his Beverly Hills Mansion and more.

